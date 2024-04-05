Lexus NX 350h Overtrail Edition launched at Rs. 71.17 lakh

Lexus India has launched a new edition of the NX 350h called ‘Overtrail’ at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 71.17 lakh. This new edition slots between the Exquisite and Luxury variants and costs Rs. 3.82 lakh more than the entry-level variant.

Coming to the highlights of this new Overtrail Edition, the NX flaunts a new Moon Desert exterior paint with contrasting elements. Further, the spindle grille, door handles, ORVMs, and roof rails get gloss black treatment. Meanwhile, unlike the Luxury and the F-Sport variants, the Overtrail edition rides on 18-inch alloy wheels.

As for the interior, the NX 350h Overtrail gets an all-black cabin theme with a ‘Geo Layer’ pattern on the door panels. Moreover, this new variant comes loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, digital instrument cluster, 17-speaker music system, head-up display, dual-zone climate control, wireless charger, ambient lighting, 360-degree surround camera, and an ADAS suite.

Mechanically, the Lexus NX 350h is equipped with a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid motor. It comes mated to an e-CVT gearbox which sends power to all four wheels with a maximum power output of 243bhp.

Lexus | Lexus NX | NX