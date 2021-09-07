Kia India hikes prices of Seltos and Sonet by up to Rs 20,000

Kia India has silently increased the prices of select models in the lineup. This is the second price escalation levied by the carmaker making the Seltos and the Sonet SUV expensive by up to Rs 20,000. Surprisingly, the Carnival is excluded from the hike. However, the MPV variant lineup is likely to be expanded soon with a new variant, details of which can be read here.

The ex-showroom prices of the base HTE variant of the Kia Seltos remains the same. Besides this, the prices of the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre turbo petrol have increased by Rs 10,000. On the other hand, all the diesel variants of the mid-size SUV are now expensive by Rs 20,000. It is to be noted that the prices of the newly launched X Line variant remain unchanged and begin at Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom). To know more about the Seltos X Line, click here.

Coming to the Sonet compact SUV, all the trims of the 1.2-litre petrol are costlier by Rs 10,000. However, the cost of the GTX+ and GTX+ dual tone variants of the 1.0-litre turbo petrol version remain unaltered. As for the diesel trims, the rise is uniform at Rs 20,000.

Kia Sonet ₹ 6.87 Lakh Onwards

