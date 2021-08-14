Please Tell Us Your City

      Kia to introduce a new variant in the Carnival line-up; likely to be launched in September 2021

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Saturday 14 August 2021,20:18 PM IST

      Kia Motors India introduced the Carnival MPV in the country back at the Auto Expo 2020 in Delhi last year. The model is currently offered in three variants, and according to a newly leaked document, the MPV is all set to be offered in a new variant.

      The Kia Carnival is currently offered in Premium, Prestige, and Limousine. The company will introduce a new variant known as Limousine, while the current Limousine variant will be revised, and will be called Limousine Plus. The Limousine Plus, which will soon become the new top-end variant, will receive new alloy wheels, and leather VIP seats.

      Front View

      The Limousine variant of the Kia Carnival, meanwhile, will come equipped with leather VIP seats, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connectivity, an electrochromic mirror, an air purifier, and the rear-seat entertainment package. The seating layout for the new variant of the MPV remains unknown at the moment.

      Under the hood, all variants of the Kia Carnival will continue to be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 197bhp and 440Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

      Image Source

