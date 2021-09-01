Kia Seltos X Line launched in India at Rs 17.79 lakh

Celebrating its two lakh sales milestone in the country, Kia India has launched a special Seltos X Line Edition at a starting price of Rs 17.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The X Line comes painted in an exclusive matte Graphite exterior shade and can be had only with the automatic versions of the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Along with the sinister-looking matte paint, the exterior highlights of the Seltos X Line include q gloss black finish around the front grille, fog lamp housing, front and rear skid plates, ORVMs, and on the shark fin antenna. This is further accentuated by bright orange accents splashed on the faux plates, side door, and centre wheel caps.

That’s not all. This X Line model also gets the first-in-segment 18-inch alloy wheels that are finished in matte graphite and are upsized than the ones offered with the GT-Line trim.

Inside, the Seltos X Line seats and door pads get a fresh upholstery colour that is now draped in Indigo Pera leatherette. The unique colour looks premium and makes the cabin feel upmarket.

The X Line can only be had with the 1.4-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.4-litre turbo petrol produces 138bhp and 242Nm of torque while the diesel motor mills out 113bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. The former is paired to a seven-speed DCT unit while the latter is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Pricewise, the X Line petrol is Rs 15,000 while the diesel is Rs 25,000 more than the respective GT-Line dual-tone variants.

Kia Seltos ₹ 9.96 Lakh Onwards

