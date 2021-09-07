Please Tell Us Your City

      Honda Cars India retails 11,177 vehicles in August 2021

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Tuesday 07 September 2021,15:05 PM IST

      Honda Cars India registered domestic sales of 11,177 units in August 2021. Posting a Y-o-Y growth of 49 per cent, the Japanese carmaker witnessed a surge in demand in the previous month. On a monthly scale, Honda recorded an impressive 85 per cent over July 2021’s 6,055-unit sales. The exports stood at 2,262 units in the last month. 

      Commenting on Aug’21 sales performance, Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President and Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., said, “Positive sales momentum and overall strong demand helped us to achieve good volumes with onset of festive season. Our best seller Amaze, which we launched in its new avatar last month, drove commendable sales volume with 6,591 units and reinforced its position as the most preferred family sedan in India. While we are quite optimistic on demand side going forward, we are carefully monitoring the prevailing supply side issues affecting the industry and any future COVID related disruptions.” 

      Besides this, the carmaker launched the refreshed Amaze in India last month. Available with a starting price of Rs 7.16 lakh (ex-showroom), the Amaze can be had in two variants and two powertrain options. We have driven the new Honda Amaze and you can read our first-drive review here.

