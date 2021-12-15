  • Type your location
      BMW iX sold out in India; deliveries to commence next year

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Wednesday 15 December 2021,19:00 PM IST

      BMW India launched the iX SUV, its first electric vehicle offering in the country, earlier this year for a price tag of Rs 1.16 crore (ex-showroom, all India). The company has now revealed that it has sold out the first batch of models, which is brought to the country via the CBU route.

      BMW India will open bookings for the second batch of the new iX in Q1 2022, while deliveries of the first batch of the model are scheduled to begin in April 2022. The BMW iX is propelled by a 76.6kWh battery pack that produces 322bhp and 630Nm of torque. This motor enables the model to sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.1 seconds. The SUV has a claimed WLTC range of 425kms. TO read more about the iX, click here.

      Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “We are very excited to receive such a phenomenal response to the first-ever BMW iX. Born electric, our new technology flagship stands for a new way of life defined by mobility that is luxurious and responsible at the same time. We were confident that the first-ever BMW iX will be a sought-after product, but it has truly surpassed all expectations. With all units sold on the first day, we are now preparing to fulfill the demands of other customers who are waiting to own this exclusive electric BMW SAV.”

      BMW iX ₹ 1.16 Crore Onwards
      BMW | iX | BMW iX

