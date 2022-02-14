  • Type your location
      Mercedes-Maybach S-Class India launch on 3 March, 2022

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Monday 14 February 2022,15:00 PM IST

      Mercedes-Benz India is all set to expand the Maybach portfolio in India with the launch of the Maybach S-Class on 3 March, 2022. The first model to be launched under the opulent badge was the GLS 600. The GLS 600 was limited to just 50 units that were sold out before its launch in the country. Coming to its sedan sibling, the Maybach S-Class made its global debut last year and is now being brought to the Indian shores. 

      Mercedes-Benz S-Class Left Side View

      Like all the Maybachs, the S-Class too will be laden with luxurious and pampering features. The exterior highlights of the Maybach S-Class will include two-tone paint job, the Maybach front grille with vertical chrome struts, LED headlamps, and split LED tail lamps. On the inside, this Maybach is loaded with features such as an automatic seatbelt extender, heated head-cushions, a digital driver’s display, vertically-stacked centre-console mounted 12.8-inch infotainment system, rear entertainment screens and a tablet placed between the rear lounge seats, ambient lighting, and more.

      Mercedes-Benz S-Class Front View

      Under the sloping bonnet, we expect Mercedes to offer the Maybach S-Class with two powertrains – S580 and S680. Internationally, the former is a 4.0-litre V8 that produces 469bhp and 700Nm torque, while the latter is a prodigious V12 turbo-petrol that puts out 603bhp and 900Nm of peak torque. 

