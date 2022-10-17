Jeep Grand Cherokee teased; India debut in November 2022

Jeep has officially teased the all-new Grand Cherokee ahead of its India debut scheduled for November 2022. It will be the fourth model, after the Compass, Wrangler, and Meridian, to be assembled at the brand’s Ranjangao plant in Maharashtra.

The new-generation Grand Cherokee carries Jeep’s signature family design language with a touch of modernity. It features the familiar straight belt and shoulder lines, squared-shaped wheel arches, and an ultrawide grille.

Inside, it is expected to get a 10.25-inch driver display, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment with Uconnect 5, 10-inch colour heads-up display, wireless charging pad, digital inside rearview mirror, multi-zone temperature control, powered front seats with ventilation function, and a panoramic sunroof. Notably, the Grand Cherokee could also come with a 10.25-inch co-passenger touchscreen.

Presently, the Grand Cherokee comes powered by three powertrains in some international markets. However, the automaker is likely to offer a 3.6-litre, V6 turbocharged petrol engine in the India-spec model. Upon launch, the Jeep Grand Cherokee will rival the Audi Q7, BMW X5, and Land Rover Discovery.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022 ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh Estimated Price

