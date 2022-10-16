BYD India opens new showroom in Mohali

BYD India has inaugurated a new dealership in Mohali. Operated and managed by Kirshna BYD, it is the eighth showroom by the carmaker in the country. The outlet is located at Plot - 3, Sector 82, Janta Industrial Estate, Mohali.

The facility is spread across 3,500 square feet and houses a showroom and a service centre along with trained technicians, service equipment, a customer lounge, and EV charging stations. Besides this, BYD India has also revealed a new electric SUV, the Atto 3.

To rival the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV, the BYD Atto 3 is powered by a 60.48kWh battery pack that develops 201bhp and 310Nm of torque. BYD claims an ARAI-tested driving range of 521km on a single charge. The bookings for the Atto 3 have commenced for Rs 50,000 whereas the prices will be announced next month.

Sanjay Gopalakrishnan, Senior Vice President of Electric Passenger Vehicle Business, BYD India, said, “Close on the heels of announcing the launch of our premium electric SUV, BYD Atto 3, India’s first sporty born e-SUV, we are thrilled to announce our eighth showroom in the country in Mohali. We are thrilled to enter the city with our first passenger vehicle showroom as it is one of the key markets for BYD India.”

BYD