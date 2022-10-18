  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Nissan reveals Juke, Qashqai, and X-Trail in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 18 October 2022,15:20 PM IST

            As a part of its future product plans for the Indian market, Nissan has showcased the Juke, Qashqai, and X-Trail in India. With this, Nissan has also commenced testing the Qashqai and X-Trail in the country. Once the models complete the testing phase, the X-Trail will be the first model to arrive, followed by the other cars.

            The X-Trail

            The fourth-gen X-Trail uses the CMF-C architecture. It features a modern-day design on the outside and inside, along with new features. It comes with a choice of five- or seven-seat layout options. Notably, the first- and second-gen X-Trail models were available in India.

            Right Front Three Quarter

            The SUV is available in three powertrains in some international markets. There are two mild-hybrid powertrains: a 2.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol unit. It also gets a unique e-power hybrid system that uses a combination of electric motors and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Once launched, the new X-Trail will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Hyundai Tucson.

            The Qashqai

            The third-gen Qashqai was unveiled early in 2021 with larger dimensions and a new CMF-CD platform. It is not only one of the best-selling cars in some western markets, but the SUV is also the highest-selling model for the brand in Europe. The mid-size SUV is available in two powertrains: a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid motor with two states of tune and an e-power hybrid petrol powertrain. It also gets two- and all-wheel-drive options. The Qashqai, upon launch, will take on the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross in the country.

            Right Front Three Quarter

            The Juke

            The Juke is the second best-selling model for Nissan, after the Qashqai. This Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival shares the CMF-B platform with the Renault Capture and Clio. Powering the Juke is a 1.0-litre, inline-three, turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit with strong-hybrid functionality.

            Nissan | X-Trail | juke | Qashqai

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan reveals Juke, Qashqai, and X-Trail in India

            Nissan reveals Juke, Qashqai, and X-Trail in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/18/2022 17:25:17

            Nissan has started testing the X-Trail and Qashqai in India.

            Jeep Grand Cherokee teased; India debut in November 2022

            Jeep Grand Cherokee teased; India debut in November 2022

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/17/2022 23:26:42

            Jeep Grand Cherokee will be assembled at the brand's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra.

            BYD India opens new showroom in Mohali

            BYD India opens new showroom in Mohali

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 12:30:52

            BYD India opens new showroom in Mohali

            Made-in-India Lexus ES300h launched at Rs 59.71 lakh

            Made-in-India Lexus ES300h launched at Rs 59.71 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 11:48:36

            Made-in-India Lexus ES300h launched at Rs 59.71 lakh

            Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

            Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 11:15:31

            Locally-assembled Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 gathers over 300 confirmed bookings

            BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 1,79,90,000 crore

            BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 1,79,90,000 crore

            By Jay Shah10/16/2022 10:50:25

            BMW M5 50 Jahre M Edition launched in India; priced at Rs 1,79,90,000 crore

            Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq score five stars in Global NCAP crash test

            Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq score five stars in Global NCAP crash test

            By Gajanan Kashikar10/15/2022 22:12:05

            Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq share the same MQB A0 IN Platform.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.53 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BYD Atto 3

            BYD Atto 3

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            Jeep Grand Cherokee 2022

            ₹ 90.00 - 95.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            Lamborghini Urus Performante

            ₹ 3.05 - 4.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Nov, 2022
            Honda HR-V

            Honda HR-V

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Hyundai New Verna

            Hyundai New Verna

            ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            MG Hector Facelift

            MG Hector Facelift

            ₹ 25.00 - 27.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2022
            Mahindra XUV400

            Mahindra XUV400

            ₹ 14.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2023
            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport

            ₹ 10.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            Mercedes-Benz EQS

            ₹ 1.55 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Tiago EV

            Tata Tiago EV

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

            ₹ 10.45 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 9.48 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars