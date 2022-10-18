Nissan reveals Juke, Qashqai, and X-Trail in India

As a part of its future product plans for the Indian market, Nissan has showcased the Juke, Qashqai, and X-Trail in India. With this, Nissan has also commenced testing the Qashqai and X-Trail in the country. Once the models complete the testing phase, the X-Trail will be the first model to arrive, followed by the other cars.

The X-Trail

The fourth-gen X-Trail uses the CMF-C architecture. It features a modern-day design on the outside and inside, along with new features. It comes with a choice of five- or seven-seat layout options. Notably, the first- and second-gen X-Trail models were available in India.

The SUV is available in three powertrains in some international markets. There are two mild-hybrid powertrains: a 2.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol unit. It also gets a unique e-power hybrid system that uses a combination of electric motors and a 1.5-litre petrol engine. Once launched, the new X-Trail will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tiguan, and Hyundai Tucson.

The Qashqai

The third-gen Qashqai was unveiled early in 2021 with larger dimensions and a new CMF-CD platform. It is not only one of the best-selling cars in some western markets, but the SUV is also the highest-selling model for the brand in Europe. The mid-size SUV is available in two powertrains: a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mild-hybrid motor with two states of tune and an e-power hybrid petrol powertrain. It also gets two- and all-wheel-drive options. The Qashqai, upon launch, will take on the Jeep Compass and Citroen C5 Aircross in the country.

The Juke

The Juke is the second best-selling model for Nissan, after the Qashqai. This Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos rival shares the CMF-B platform with the Renault Capture and Clio. Powering the Juke is a 1.0-litre, inline-three, turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit with strong-hybrid functionality.

Nissan | X-Trail | juke | Qashqai