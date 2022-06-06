Hyundai Venue facelift to get drive modes and digital instrument cluster

Hyundai India recently announced the launch of the new Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Tucson in the coming months. With the launch of the new Venue slated for this month, the carmaker has now released a new teaser of the SUV. The video confirms that the Venue will come with a digital driver’s display and three drive modes – Eco, Normal, and Sport.

Along with three drive modes to choose from, the new Venue will get an updated touchscreen infotainment system, reclining rear-row seats, a fully-digital instrument cluster, Alexa and Google voice assistant, and BlueLink connected car tech.

As for the powertrain, the new Venue will stick to the existing engine options. This will include 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine options. The transmission options will consist of five-speed manual, six-speed manual, DCT, and iMT units. The diesel mill will miss out on an automatic drivetrain.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be launched on 16 June and bookings are underway for Rs 21,000. To know more about the new Hyundai Venue, click here. Upon launch, the Venue will continue its competition with the Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Hyundai Venue Facelift ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Hyundai | Venue Facelift | Hyundai Venue Facelift