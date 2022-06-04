2022 Hyundai Venue facelift bookings commence in India

South Korean auto major Hyundai has commenced reservations for the new Venue for Rs 21,000 across India, ahead of its launch on 16 June, 2022. The updated sub-four metre SUV will be available in five variants — E, S, S+/S (O), SX, and SX (O). In addition, Hyundai will offer a choice of six paint options — Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Titan Grey, Denim Blue, and Typhoon Silver.

The refreshed Venue will come with several new features such as LED headlights, Google and Alexa voice assistants, over 60 Bluelink features, upgraded infotainment system with support for 10 regional languages (Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, and Punjabi), software-over-the-air (SOTA), rear seats with two-step recline adjustment, and more.

The facelifted Venue will be available in a choice of three powertrains: a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor, and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine. Transmission options will include six-speed manual, seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and iMT units.

Speaking upon the occasion, Tarun Garg, Director, Sales, Marketing and Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Driven by the aspirations of Gen MZ customers, the new Hyundai Venue is set to enthral customers with many first in segment technologies that offer an unparalleled experience, for instance, customers can now control many car functions through Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant; 60+ Bluelink Connected features, and two-step rear reclining seat. We are confident that the new Hyundai Venue will build on the strong brand legacy and amplify the Hyundai SUV Life for unmatched customer delight.”

Hyundai Venue Facelift ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

