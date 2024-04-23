    Recently Viewed
            Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition introduced

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Tuesday 23 April 2024,17:25 PM IST

            Toyota India has introduced the Fortuner Leader edition. Available with a 2.8-litre diesel engine with manual and automatic gearboxes, the special edition gets four new features.

            While Toyota has not revealed the exact prices of the Leader edition, all the fitments that include a tyre pressure monitor, dual-tone paint schemes, black alloy wheels, and front and rear extenders will be fitted by the authorised dealer.

            The Leader edition of the Fortuner will be offered with Pearl White and Silver Metallics hues with a contrasting black roof.

            The bookings for the Fortuner Leader Edition are open and can only be had in the 4x2 guise. The diesel mill is tuned to produce 201bhp and 420Nm of torque.

            Toyota | Fortuner

