            Mahindra XUV 3XO to get a panoramic sunroof

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 21 April 2024,12:33 PM IST

            Mahindra has released a new teaser of the upcoming XUV 3XO confirming that the compact SUV will get a panoramic sunroof. It will be the first model in the segment to get a bigger sunroof and will be unveiled in India on 29 April.

            The XUV 3XO will get a styling revamp with a new front fascia featuring revised grille, redesigned projector LED headlamps, and fresh daytime running lights. It will also be fitted with new alloys and connected LED tail lamps at the rear.

            Inside, the cabin of the 3XO will be similar to that of the recently updated XUV400. The dashboard will benefit from a free-standing 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a redesigned AC panel, new gear lever, and fresh upholstery.

            The new XUV 3XO will most likely continue with the same set of engines that include 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

