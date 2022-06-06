  • location
            2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch slated for 30 June

            Monday 06 June 2022,13:46 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki will launch the new Brezza in India on 30 June, 2022. This upcoming SUV will feature new design and is also likely to get added features, tweaked powertrain, and upgraded interior.

            Exterior

            The new Brezza will come with a host of changes in terms of design, such as new LED headlights with integrated daytime running lights, reshaped LED rear lights, a new grille, and redesigned bumpers, and fog lamps. As seen in some spy photos, the SUV gets thicker body cladding on the lower body panels and new alloy wheels.

            Interior

            On the inside, Maruti Suzuki is expected to equip the new Brezza with an upgraded infotainment system (either a seven or nine-inch unit) with Smart Play Pro Plus, ventilated front seats, a new steering wheel, paddle shifters, and new seats. It could also come with multiple airbags, an electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera setup, a head-up display, cruise control, and more.

            Engine and transmission

            The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza is likely to be powered by a new-gen 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol DualJet, Dual VVT engine. The carmaker will offer it with a five-speed manual or new six-speed torque-convertor gearbox. Upon launch, the new Brezza will take on the likes of upcoming Hyundai Venue facelift, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV300.

