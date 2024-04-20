Suzuki Swift facelift scores 4 stars in Japan NCAP crash test

The India-bound Maruti Suzuki Swift has been crash-tested by the Japan New Car Assessment Programme and has received a four-star safety rating.

The JNCAP test program also evaluates ADAS performance for which the Swift has scored 5/5 in 6 out of the 7 tests and in fact, even on that one test, pedal misapplication, it scored 4/5.

In the collision tests, it scored 5/5 in the frontal collision test (passenger's seat), side collision test (driver's seat), neck injury protection rear-end collision performance test (passenger and driver's seat), and pedestrian leg protection performance test.

In total, it earned four stars and a score of 177.80/197 points. If the Japanese tests are anything to go by, then we also expect the Indian-spec car to get a good score as well when it undergoes the BNCAP crash tests.

Maruti Suzuki | New-gen Swift | Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift