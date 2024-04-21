Mahindra Bolero Neo+ base variant spotted for the first time

Mahindra has finally launched the Bolero Neo+ for the Indian market. It can be had in two trims with one diesel engine. You’ve seen the top-spec model in the launch images and now here is the P4 base variant spotted at a dealership.

As expected it doesn’t get features like an infotainment system, electrically adjustable ORVMs, keyless entry, steering-mounted controls, reverse camera, rear wiper package, alloy wheels or even fog lamps. Basic features include air conditioning, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors. The Neo+ is powered by a new 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine mated to six-speed manual gearbox. It powers the rear wheels via a six-speed MT and produces 118bhp/280Nm of torque.

This nine-seater SUV currently has no direct rival but goes up against the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki XL6, Kia Carens, and the Mahindra Scorpio Classic.

Source

Mahindra | Bolero Neo Plus | Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus