Toyota India to unveil its new mid-size SUV on 1 July

Japanese automaker Toyota will enter the popular SUV segment in India with its brand-new mid-size SUV on 1 July, 2022. The brand has co-developed this SUV with Maruti Suzuki, which will also announce its version of the vehicle sometime later.
Toyota’s new mid-size SUV is likely to bear modern-day design language in terms of exterior and interior. It will most probably come with LED headlights, fog lamps, LED rear lights, and 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels. Whereas, the interior could get a digital driver screen, a sizable infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, an electric sunroof, multiple airbags, and more.
Toyota might offer a new petrol engine with this new SUV, with a choice of manual and automatic transmission options. Meanwhile, this upcoming SUV will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.