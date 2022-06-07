  • location
            Toyota India to unveil its new mid-size SUV on 1 July

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 07 June 2022,17:44 PM IST

            Japanese automaker Toyota will enter the popular SUV segment in India with its brand-new mid-size SUV on 1 July, 2022. The brand has co-developed this SUV with Maruti Suzuki, which will also announce its version of the vehicle sometime later.

            Toyota’s new mid-size SUV is likely to bear modern-day design language in terms of exterior and interior. It will most probably come with LED headlights, fog lamps, LED rear lights, and 16-inch or 17-inch alloy wheels. Whereas, the interior could get a digital driver screen, a sizable infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charging pad, an electric sunroof, multiple airbags, and more.

            Toyota might offer a new petrol engine with this new SUV, with a choice of manual and automatic transmission options. Meanwhile, this upcoming SUV will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and the Volkswagen Taigun.

            All Popular Cars