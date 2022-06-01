Hyundai Venue facelift India launch on 16 June

Hyundai India has announced the official launch date of the facelift version of the Venue compact SUV. The new Venue will be launched in India on 16 June, 2022. The SUV will receive cosmetic updates and new features. Here’s what to expect.

Based on the teaser image shared by the carmaker, the new Hyundai Venue will sport a bigger front grille with a dark chrome finish. The SUV will continue to have the split headlamp setup with the DRLs positioned across the bonnet line whereas the headlight units will be mounted on the front bumper. Other exterior highlights are to include a new design for the alloy wheels and thoroughly redesigned tail lamps.

First in the segment, the Venue will sport split LED headlamps adjoined by a horizontal light stripe. The rear bumper will be reprofiled too, with vertically placed lights finished with a silver skid plate. While the details as to the interior are not available at the moment, we expect it to get a new four-spoke steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, and new upholstery.

Mechanically, the Hyundai Venue will continue with the existing 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel powertrains. With the new model, the Hyundai Venue will continue its rivalry with the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and the upcoming new Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Hyundai Venue Facelift ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Hyundai | Venue Facelift | Hyundai Venue Facelift