2022 Hyundai Venue unofficial bookings commence in India

Select Hyundai dealerships across India have reportedly begun accepting unofficial bookings for the 2022 Venue facelift ahead of its launch in June. On the other hand, Hyundai has closed reservations for the outgoing Venue on its official India website.

The mid-life facelift will bring a few cosmetic updates to the new Venue, including a redesigned radiator grille, reshaped front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, new rear lights, and more. Inside, the new Venue may feature a redesigned dashboard. In addition, Hyundai could offer a new upholstery option, a fully digital driver display, an upgraded infotainment touchscreen, and a handful of new features.

Hyundai is likely to equip the new Venue with the same engine options as the outgoing model — a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit. Transmission options will include a range of manual, automatic, and iMT gearboxes.

As claimed, Hyundai is developing a sportier version of the sub-four metre SUV, dubbed the Venue N Line and that might also make its debut alongside the 2022 Venue in the country.

Hyundai Venue Facelift ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price

