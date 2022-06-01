  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2022 Hyundai Venue unofficial bookings commence in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Wednesday 01 June 2022,11:22 AM IST

            Select Hyundai dealerships across India have reportedly begun accepting unofficial bookings for the 2022 Venue facelift ahead of its launch in June. On the other hand, Hyundai has closed reservations for the outgoing Venue on its official India website.

            The mid-life facelift will bring a few cosmetic updates to the new Venue, including a redesigned radiator grille, reshaped front and rear bumpers, new alloy wheels, new rear lights, and more. Inside, the new Venue may feature a redesigned dashboard. In addition, Hyundai could offer a new upholstery option, a fully digital driver display, an upgraded infotainment touchscreen, and a handful of new features.

            Hyundai is likely to equip the new Venue with the same engine options as the outgoing model — a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor, 1.2-litre, four-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, and 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel unit. Transmission options will include a range of manual, automatic, and iMT gearboxes.

            As claimed, Hyundai is developing a sportier version of the sub-four metre SUV, dubbed the Venue N Line and that might also make its debut alongside the 2022 Venue in the country.

            Hyundai Venue Facelift
            Hyundai Venue Facelift ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Venue Facelift | Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Hyundai Venue facelift India launch on 16 June

            Hyundai Venue facelift India launch on 16 June

            By Jay Shah06/01/2022 11:43:47

            Hyundai Venue facelift India launch on 16 June

            2022 Hyundai Venue unofficial bookings commence in India

            2022 Hyundai Venue unofficial bookings commence in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar06/01/2022 11:22:14

            Hyundai Venue facelift will be introduced in India next month.

            Tata Motors signs MoU to acquire Ford India’s plant at Sanand

            Tata Motors signs MoU to acquire Ford India’s plant at Sanand

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/31/2022 17:02:30

            Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML) and Ford India (FIPL), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat (GoG) for the potential acquisition of FIPL’s Sanand vehicle manufacturing facility.

            Mahindra passenger cars receive 1.70 lakh bookings

            Mahindra passenger cars receive 1.70 lakh bookings

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/31/2022 12:15:38

            Mahindra will launch electric XUV300 in Q1 of 2023.

            Mahindra to unveil EVs on 15 August; electric XUV300 due in 2023

            Mahindra to unveil EVs on 15 August; electric XUV300 due in 2023

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/30/2022 19:45:44

            Mahindra will unveil a range of EVs in August.

            Hyundai Venue online bookings stopped; facelift version coming soon

            Hyundai Venue online bookings stopped; facelift version coming soon

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/30/2022 14:42:16

            Hyundai India could be in the process of clearing older stock of the model ahead of the Venue facelift launch that is scheduled to take place later next month.

            Porsche India to enter the pre-owned car business

            Porsche India to enter the pre-owned car business

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/29/2022 16:29:23

            Porsche will launch the Porsche Approved in Kerala next month.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 14.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Citroen C3

            Citroen C3

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            Hyundai Creta Facelift

            ₹ 11.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Land Rover New Range Rover

            Land Rover New Range Rover

            ₹ 2.30 - 4.50 Crore

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 69.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 29.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            Land Rover Range Rover Sport

            ₹ 1.64 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 55.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars