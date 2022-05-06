Hyundai Venue, Creta, and other model prices increased

Hyundai India has discreetly hiked the prices for select models in its product page for the local market. The Korean carmaker joins the bandwagon of various automobile brands that have hiked the prices of its cars this month.

The Hyundai Santro receives the most significant price hike of up to Rs 17,800. Next in line is the Verna, which has now become dearer by up to Rs 13,010. Customers purchasing the Venue will have to shell out Rs 12,100 more than the prices listed last month.

Prices of the Hyundai Alcazar have been increased by a uniform amount of Rs 10,100, while the Nios and Aura too receive a uniform price hike of up to Rs 9,090, each. The Kona Electric and i20 N-Line will now command a premium of Rs 5,000 over the previous prices. The company recently introduced the MY2022 Creta, details of which are available here.

Hyundai Creta ₹ 10.44 Lakh Onwards

Hyundai | Santro | Verna | Hyundai Verna | Hyundai Santro | Aura | Creta | Hyundai Creta | Kona Electric | Hyundai Venue | Venue | Hyundai Kona Electric | Hyundai Aura | i20 N Line | Hyundai i20 N Line | Hyundai Alcazar | Alcazar