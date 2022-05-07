Tata teases new Nexon EV Max; launch on 11 May

India automaker Tata has released few teaser videos showing the glimpse of its upcoming Nexon EV Max. The new version of the on-sale Nexon EV is most likely to feature a larger battery pack, thus more travel range and additional features. That said, Tata will launch the new Nexon EV Max in India on 11 May, 2022.

The new Nexon EV Max is expected to carry almost the same exterior design as the current Nexon EV except a couple of subtle cosmetic differences. The most important changes will be the newly designed alloys and the most likely rear-wheel disc brakes.

Inside, Tata will offer a new, illuminated rotary dial for the drive select, as per one of the teaser clips. In addition, the SUV will get an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function. Besides this, it will continue with the same features as the Nexon EV, such as, a touchscreen infotainment system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, and so on.

Although Tata has not disclosed the battery pack, range and other specifications of the upcoming Nexon EV Max, the electric SUV is very likely to have extended range with a larger battery pack and improved power output.

Tata Nexon EV Max ₹ 17.00 - 20.00 Lakh Estimated Price

