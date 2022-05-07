New Mahindra Scorpio teased for the first time; launch likely soon

Mahindra has teased the 2022 Scorpio for the first time ahead of its launch which is likely to take place in the coming months. The model, codenamed as the Z101, has been dubbed as the ‘Big daddy of SUVs’ in the official teaser video.

According to the company, the new Mahindra Scorpio has been designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai, while the engineering has taken place at the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai.

As seen in the teaser, the upcoming version of the Mahindra Scorpio will get LED headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lights, horizontally-mounted turn indicators, and roof rails. A few other notable features on the model could include new multi-spoke alloy wheels, new front and rear bumpers with contrast coloured skid plates, new vertically-positioned LED tail lights, and a tail-gate mounted number plate holder.

Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, dual-tone upholstery, a new instrument cluster, and AC vents for the second row. The SUV will be the second model from the carmaker after the XUV700 to receive the new brand logo.

Under the hood, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio could be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer could be a 4x4 system for select variants.

Mahindra New Scorpio ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh Estimated Price

