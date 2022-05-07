  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New Mahindra Scorpio teased for the first time; launch likely soon

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Saturday 07 May 2022,20:06 PM IST

            Mahindra has teased the 2022 Scorpio for the first time ahead of its launch which is likely to take place in the coming months. The model, codenamed as the Z101, has been dubbed as the ‘Big daddy of SUVs’ in the official teaser video.

            According to the company, the new Mahindra Scorpio has been designed at the Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai, while the engineering has taken place at the Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai.

            Mahindra New Scorpio Front View

            As seen in the teaser, the upcoming version of the Mahindra Scorpio will get LED headlamps, C-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lights, horizontally-mounted turn indicators, and roof rails. A few other notable features on the model could include new multi-spoke alloy wheels, new front and rear bumpers with contrast coloured skid plates, new vertically-positioned LED tail lights, and a tail-gate mounted number plate holder.

            Inside, the new Mahindra Scorpio is expected to come equipped with an electric sunroof, a large touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, dual-tone upholstery, a new instrument cluster, and AC vents for the second row. The SUV will be the second model from the carmaker after the XUV700 to receive the new brand logo.

            Under the hood, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio could be powered by a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options could include six-speed manual and automatic units. Also on offer could be a 4x4 system for select variants.

            Mahindra New Scorpio
            Mahindra New Scorpio ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | new Scorpio | Mahindra new Scorpio

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Mahindra Scorpio teased for the first time; launch likely soon

            New Mahindra Scorpio teased for the first time; launch likely soon

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/07/2022 20:06:50

            Mahindra has teased the 2022 Scorpio for the first time ahead of its launch which is likely to take place in the coming months. The model, codenamed as the Z101, has been dubbed as the ‘Big daddy of SUVs’ in the official teaser video.

            Hyundai Venue, Creta, and other model prices increased

            Hyundai Venue, Creta, and other model prices increased

            By Aditya Nadkarni05/06/2022 20:00:25

            Hyundai India has discreetly hiked the prices for select models in its product page for the local market.

            Tata teases new Nexon EV Max; launch on 11 May

            Tata teases new Nexon EV Max; launch on 11 May

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/07/2022 10:13:19

            Tata Nexon EV Max launch is slated for Wednesday, 11 May.

            Skoda organises summer camp in India

            Skoda organises summer camp in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/05/2022 18:55:13

            Skoda will offer various discounts in the summer camp.

            2022 Honda City e:HEV hybrid launched in India at Rs 19.50 lakh

            2022 Honda City e:HEV hybrid launched in India at Rs 19.50 lakh

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/04/2022 13:11:02

            The City e:HEV is available in a single variant.

            2022 Honda City e:HEV hybrid India launch tomorrow

            2022 Honda City e:HEV hybrid India launch tomorrow

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/03/2022 18:15:05

            The City hybrid gets a petrol engine with two electric motors and a small battery pack.

            Hyundai launches 2022 Creta in India

            Hyundai launches 2022 Creta in India

            By Gajanan Kashikar05/03/2022 18:07:24

            The 2022 Creta comes with a new Denim Blue paint option.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.44 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.54 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 5.91 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

            ₹ 5.38 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New C-Class

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Tata Nexon EV Max

            Tata Nexon EV Max

            ₹ 17.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            BMW i4

            BMW i4

            ₹ 60.00 - 80.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Jeep Meridian

            Jeep Meridian

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Kia EV6

            Kia EV6

            ₹ 65.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2022
            Volkswagen Virtus

            Volkswagen Virtus

            ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza

            ₹ 8.00 - 11.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            Hyundai Venue Facelift

            ₹ 7.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2022
            Honda City eHEV

            Honda City eHEV

            ₹ 19.53 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            Maruti Suzuki XL6

            ₹ 11.29 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

            ₹ 8.35 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Seltos

            Kia Seltos

            ₹ 10.19 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Sonet

            Kia Sonet

            ₹ 7.15 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars