            Hyundai launches 2022 Creta in India

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Tuesday 03 May 2022,18:08 PM IST

            Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has launched the MY2022 Creta in India with two new variants and a new colour. The SUV continues to get the same three engines coupled with a wide range of transmission options.

            Hyundai now offers a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard across the 2022 Creta variants. In addition, the S+ trim is available with the 1.4-litre petrol linked to a seven-speed automatic gearbox and a few new features. On the other hand, Hyundai has given an option of the iMT transmission with the 1.5-litre petrol motor. Besides this, the SUV features a new Denim Blue paint option and gloss black centre console in SX (O) variants.

            The 2022 Creta S+ trim comes with more features: a panoramic sunroof, 16-inch black alloy wheels, rear-wheel disc brakes, a wireless smartphone charger, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist, pedal shifters, powered and auto-folding ORVMs, metal pedals, and power windows with auto up/down.

