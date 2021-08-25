Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

What is it?

Hyundai has introduced its first model under the new N Line sub-brand. The i20 N Line should appeal to those who prefer hatchbacks over the ballyhooed compact SUVs and want something that looks striking, has a tinge of motorsport DNA, and is loaded with the modern and latest tech. Let us delve deeper into what this sporty-looking hatchback has to offer.

What’s new on the outside?

Under the fancy layer of clothing and jazzy accessories, the i20 N Line is based on the standard i20 hatchback that was launched in the country late last year. What makes this stand out are four sparkling exterior shades – Titan Grey, Polar White, Thunder Blue, and Fiery Red. The latter two also get a contrast black roof to up the aesthetic appeal. Besides these, the front fascia gets a revised ‘chequered flag’ front grille and a dual-tone bumper.

Hyundai has added red accents on the bumpers and the side sills to give a sportier charm. It rides on 16-inch N specific alloy wheels and the new rear spoiler gets two side wings. The dual tip exhaust is new and the carmaker states that it has also been tuned to produce a more engaging and distinctive sound. Sounds interesting!

What are the changes in the interior?

As a part of the N Line therapy, the new three-spoke steering wheel gets the ‘N’ branding along with a similar branding on the seats and the N-specific gear shift lever. That’s not all. Like the exterior, the red accents have also been splashed on the aircon vents, black leather seats, and on the door pads.

Besides these changes, the i20 N Line gets all the bells and whistles as offered on the top-spec Asta trim. This includes automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, an electric sunroof, 10-25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and wireless charger. The Bluelink connected tech is also on offer with over 58 connected features, voice-based commands, and over-the-air updates.

What about engine and transmission?

The i20 N Line has been plonked with the versatile 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. There are two transmission options on offer. A six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT unit with paddle shifters.

A handful of tweaks to make driving more dynamic include disc brakes for all wheels, hill-hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and tuned steering and suspension.

Price, competition, and launch date?

Hyundai is yet to reveal the prices of the i20 N Line. All we know is that the hatch can now be booked for Rs 21,000 at the brand’s Signature outlets. There are two trims to choose from – N6 and N8 and the prices are likely to be announced in the coming weeks. We expect it to be priced north of Rs 11 lakh while competing with the premium hatchbacks that include the Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno along with the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet.

Hyundai i20 N Line ₹ N/A Onwards

Hyundai | i20 N Line | Hyundai i20 N Line