Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 25 August 2021,17:01 PM IST

      What is it?

      Front View

      Hyundai has introduced its first model under the new N Line sub-brand. The i20 N Line should appeal to those who prefer hatchbacks over the ballyhooed compact SUVs and want something that looks striking, has a tinge of motorsport DNA, and is loaded with the modern and latest tech. Let us delve deeper into what this sporty-looking hatchback has to offer. 

      What’s new on the outside?

      Right Side View

      Under the fancy layer of clothing and jazzy accessories, the i20 N Line is based on the standard i20 hatchback that was launched in the country late last year. What makes this stand out are four sparkling exterior shades – Titan Grey, Polar White, Thunder Blue, and Fiery Red. The latter two also get a contrast black roof to up the aesthetic appeal. Besides these, the front fascia gets a revised ‘chequered flag’ front grille and a dual-tone bumper. 

      Right Rear Three Quarter

      Hyundai has added red accents on the bumpers and the side sills to give a sportier charm. It rides on 16-inch N specific alloy wheels and the new rear spoiler gets two side wings. The dual tip exhaust is new and the carmaker states that it has also been tuned to produce a more engaging and distinctive sound. Sounds interesting!

      What are the changes in the interior?

      Dashboard

      As a part of the N Line therapy, the new three-spoke steering wheel gets the ‘N’ branding along with a similar branding on the seats and the N-specific gear shift lever. That’s not all. Like the exterior, the red accents have also been splashed on the aircon vents, black leather seats, and on the door pads. 

      Hyundai i20 N Line Front Row Seats

      Besides these changes, the i20 N Line gets all the bells and whistles as offered on the top-spec Asta trim. This includes automatic climate control, cooled glovebox, an electric sunroof, 10-25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and wireless charger. The Bluelink connected tech is also on offer with over 58 connected features, voice-based commands, and over-the-air updates. 

      What about engine and transmission?

      Gear Shifter/Gear Shifter Stalk

      The i20 N Line has been plonked with the versatile 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that is tuned to produce 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. There are two transmission options on offer. A six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT unit with paddle shifters. 

      Hyundai i20 N Line Engine Shot

      A handful of tweaks to make driving more dynamic include disc brakes for all wheels, hill-hold control, tyre pressure monitoring system, and tuned steering and suspension. 

      Price, competition, and launch date?

      Hyundai i20 N Line Grille

      Hyundai is yet to reveal the prices of the i20 N Line. All we know is that the hatch can now be booked for Rs 21,000 at the brand’s Signature outlets. There are two trims to choose from – N6 and N8 and the prices are likely to be announced in the coming weeks. We expect it to be priced north of Rs 11 lakh while competing with the premium hatchbacks that include the Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Maruti Suzuki Baleno along with the Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet

      Hyundai i20 N Line ₹ N/A Onwards
      All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
      Hyundai | i20 N Line | Hyundai i20 N Line

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

      Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

      By Jay Shah08/25/2021 16:58:53

      Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

      Volkswagen to launch Taigun SUV in India on 23 September, 2021

      Volkswagen to launch Taigun SUV in India on 23 September, 2021

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/24/2021 23:36:44

      Pre-bookings for the Volkswagen Taigun have commenced. The model will be launched in the country late next month.

      Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled in India; bookings open at Rs 25,000

      Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled in India; bookings open at Rs 25,000

      By Jay Shah08/24/2021 13:07:56

      Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled in India; bookings open at Rs 25,000

      Mercedes-Benz India launches GLE63 S AMG 4MATIC+ Coupe at Rs 2.07 crore

      Mercedes-Benz India launches GLE63 S AMG 4MATIC+ Coupe at Rs 2.07 crore

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/23/2021 19:53:43

      The Mercedes GLE63 S AMG 4MATIC+ SUV-Coupe is the brand’s 12th AMG model to be offered in the country.

      Its official, HBX is now the Tata Punch!

      Its official, HBX is now the Tata Punch!

      By Desirazu Venkat08/23/2021 19:37:32

      New Micro SUV with petrol engines based on the HBX concept

      Force delivers 200 Trax Toofan to help with COVID vaccination drive near Nagpur

      Force delivers 200 Trax Toofan to help with COVID vaccination drive near Nagpur

      By CarTrade Editorial Team08/23/2021 21:41:36

      They will assist with transporting villagers to the nearest PHC

      Kia Seltos X-Line details leaked; likely to be launched soon

      Kia Seltos X-Line details leaked; likely to be launched soon

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/22/2021 14:28:05

      Details and features of the new Kia Seltos X-Line have been leaked on the web. The new variant of the mid-size SUV is expected to be launched in India soon.

      Featured Cars

      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.15 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.81 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Altroz

      Tata Altroz

      ₹ 5.84 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Skoda Kamiq

      Skoda Kamiq

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars