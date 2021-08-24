Please Tell Us Your City

      Volkswagen to launch Taigun SUV in India on 23 September, 2021

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Tuesday 24 August 2021,23:36 PM IST

      Volkswagen India is all set to launch its latest product for the Indian market late next month. The company will announce the prices for the Taigun SUV on 23 September, 2021.

      Originally showcased in India for the first time in February 2020, the new Volkswagen Taigun is a part of the brand’s India 2.0 project. Essentially a derivative of the Volkswagen T-Cross, the Taigun is underpinned by the MQB A0-IN platform and is developed with over 90 per cent localisation. The carmaker recently commenced production of the Taigun at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.

      Volkswagen commenced bookings for the Taigun in India earlier this week. The model will be available with a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI petrol engine. The former is capable of producing 115bhp and 175Nm of torque while the latter is tuned to produce 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. A six-speed manual unit is standard while a six-speed automatic unit and a seven-speed DSG unit are available as options.

      Exterior highlights of the Volkswagen 2021 Taigun include a two-slat grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a chrome insert for the front and rear bumpers, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp, and a shark fin antenna.

      Inside, the Volkswagen Taigun will come equipped with an electric sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, wireless charging, a cooled glove-box, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Rivals to the Taigun include the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and the Skoda Kushaq.

