Updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno begins testing in India

Maruti Suzuki has commenced public road-tests of the 2022 Baleno in the country ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming months. Spy shots shared on the web reveal a completely camouflaged test-mule of the refreshed Baleno.

While the spy shots do not reveal many details, what we can notice is a revised set of LED tail lights. The latter would also result in a reworked rear bumper and fenders for the premium hatchback. Elsewhere, the model is expected to get a redesigned front bumper, grille, and headlamps.

Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno remain unknown at the moment although the model is likely to receive updates in the form of an updated touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as new seat upholstery.

Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno could carry on with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is currently paired to a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. More details are likely to be revealed soon. Stay tuned for updates.

