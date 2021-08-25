Please Tell Us Your City

location icon
    location iconClose
      Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
      Close

      Updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno begins testing in India

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Wednesday 25 August 2021,23:16 PM IST

      Maruti Suzuki has commenced public road-tests of the 2022 Baleno in the country ahead of its launch that could take place in the coming months. Spy shots shared on the web reveal a completely camouflaged test-mule of the refreshed Baleno.

      While the spy shots do not reveal many details, what we can notice is a revised set of LED tail lights. The latter would also result in a reworked rear bumper and fenders for the premium hatchback. Elsewhere, the model is expected to get a redesigned front bumper, grille, and headlamps.

      Rear View

      Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Baleno remain unknown at the moment although the model is likely to receive updates in the form of an updated touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as new seat upholstery.

      Under the hood, the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno could carry on with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 82bhp and 113Nm of torque. This motor is currently paired to a five-speed manual unit and a CVT unit. More details are likely to be revealed soon. Stay tuned for updates.

      Image Source

      Maruti Suzuki Baleno ₹ 5.97 Lakh Onwards
      All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
      Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Baleno | baleno

      Latest News and Expert Reviews

      Updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno begins testing in India

      Updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno begins testing in India

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/25/2021 23:16:17

      Maruti Suzuki has begun working on the 2022 Baleno. The heavily updated model is likely to be launched in India in the coming months.

      Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

      Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

      By Jay Shah08/25/2021 16:58:53

      Hyundai i20 N Line – First Look

      Volkswagen to launch Taigun SUV in India on 23 September, 2021

      Volkswagen to launch Taigun SUV in India on 23 September, 2021

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/24/2021 23:36:44

      Pre-bookings for the Volkswagen Taigun have commenced. The model will be launched in the country late next month.

      Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled in India; bookings open at Rs 25,000

      Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled in India; bookings open at Rs 25,000

      By Jay Shah08/24/2021 13:07:56

      Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled in India; bookings open at Rs 25,000

      Mercedes-Benz India launches GLE63 S AMG 4MATIC+ Coupe at Rs 2.07 crore

      Mercedes-Benz India launches GLE63 S AMG 4MATIC+ Coupe at Rs 2.07 crore

      By Aditya Nadkarni08/23/2021 19:53:43

      The Mercedes GLE63 S AMG 4MATIC+ SUV-Coupe is the brand’s 12th AMG model to be offered in the country.

      Its official, HBX is now the Tata Punch!

      Its official, HBX is now the Tata Punch!

      By Desirazu Venkat08/23/2021 19:37:32

      New Micro SUV with petrol engines based on the HBX concept

      Force delivers 200 Trax Toofan to help with COVID vaccination drive near Nagpur

      Force delivers 200 Trax Toofan to help with COVID vaccination drive near Nagpur

      By CarTrade Editorial Team08/23/2021 21:41:36

      They will assist with transporting villagers to the nearest PHC

      Featured Cars

      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Venue

      Hyundai Venue

      ₹ 6.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Hyundai Creta

      Hyundai Creta

      ₹ 10.15 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      Maruti Suzuki Swift

      ₹ 5.81 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Nexon

      Tata Nexon

      ₹ 7.29 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      Tata Tigor EV Facelift

      ₹ 9.50 - 9.90 Lakh

      Expected launch - Aug, 2021
      Volkswagen Taigun

      Volkswagen Taigun

      ₹ 10.00 - 16.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Mahindra XUV700

      Mahindra XUV700

      ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      MG Astor

      MG Astor

      ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Hyundai i20 N Line

      Hyundai i20 N Line

      ₹ 11.00 - 13.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      Ford EcoSport Facelift

      ₹ 8.50 - 12.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Skoda Kamiq

      Skoda Kamiq

      ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 Lakh

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Audi e-tron GT

      Audi e-tron GT

      ₹ 2.00 - 2.20 Crore

      Expected launch - Sep, 2021
      Honda Amaze

      Honda Amaze

      ₹ 6.34 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi RS5

      Audi RS5

      ₹ 1.04 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Tata Tiago NRG

      Tata Tiago NRG

      ₹ 6.57 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron Sportback

      Audi e-tron Sportback

      ₹ 1.18 Crore

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price
      Audi e-tron

      Audi e-tron

      ₹ 99.99 Lakh

      Avg. Ex-Showroom price

      All Popular Cars