Hyundai Exter production commences; to be launched on 10 July

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has begun the production of the Exter at its Sriperumbudur facility in Tamil Nadu. The manufacturer has already commenced the bookings of the compact SUV and the prices of the same will be announced on July 10, 2023.

Under the hood, the Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. This engine comes paired with a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The SUV can also be had in a CNG guise. In CNG mode, the same engine produces 68bhp and 95Nm of torque.

In terms of safety, the Exter is the first sub-four-metre SUV in the country to get six airbags as standard across all variants. Apart from this, the standard safety list on the SUV includes ESC, hill assist control, ABS with EBD, burglar alarm, three-point seat belt, and rear parking sensors.

The SUV will be offered in seven trims namely, EX, EX(O), S, S(O), SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect. Upon its launch, the Exter will lock horns with the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Nissan Magnite, Citroen C3, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and Renault Kiger.

Hyundai Exter ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated Price

