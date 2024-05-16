    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BMW X3 M Sport Black Shadow Edition launched; priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Thursday 16 May 2024,15:08 PM IST

            BMW India has launched the X3 in the Black Shadow Edition at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a diesel powertrain and gets blacked-out treatment inside out.

            As part of the package, the Black Shadow Edition sports an all-black finish for the signature front grille and is fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels. Further, it also gets a rear spoiler and ‘M’ logo in gloss black finish.

            BMW X3 Front Row Seats

            Besides this, the cabin of the X3 Black Shadow is draped in Vernasca leather upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, and a welcome light carpet. Other standard features include three-zone climate control, six-colour ambient lights, rear sunblinds, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a heads-up display.

            The special edition is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

            BMW X3
            BMWX3 ₹ 68.50 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BMW CarsUpcoming BMW Cars
            BMW | bmw x3 | x3

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            BMW X3 M Sport Black Shadow Edition launched; priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh

            BMW X3 M Sport Black Shadow Edition launched; priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh

            By Jay Shah05/16/2024 15:08:20

            The BMW X3 Black Shadow Edition is priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets gloss black front grille and Vernasca leather upholstery.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift fasica leaked for the first time

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift fasica leaked for the first time

            By Desirazu Venkat05/15/2024 21:08:17

            The Alcazar facelift will come to India by end of CY 2024

            Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open for Rs. 21,000

            Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open for Rs. 21,000

            By Jay Shah05/15/2024 15:19:53

            The official bookings for the new Mahindra XUV 3XO has opened for Rs. 21,000.

            New variants for the Mahindra XUV400 on the cards

            New variants for the Mahindra XUV400 on the cards

            By CarTrade Editorial Team05/14/2024 15:46:48

            The new variants for the 400 include EC L, EC L(O), EC LL, EL LL(O), EL LH, EL LH(O), EL PH, and EL PH(O)

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets two new variants

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets two new variants

            By Jay Shah05/14/2024 12:54:39

            The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is available in a new Delta + (O) variant that is priced from Rs. 8.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Maruti Suzuki Swift clocks 10,000 units booking milestone

            Maruti Suzuki Swift clocks 10,000 units booking milestone

            By Jay Shah05/13/2024 15:37:43

            The Maruti Swift gathers more than 10,000 bookings.

            Tata Nexon lineup gets new base variants

            Tata Nexon lineup gets new base variants

            By Jay Shah05/13/2024 12:05:04

            The Tata Nexon receives new entry-level petrol and diesel variants.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Punch

            Tata Punch

            ₹ 6.13 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift

            ₹ 17.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            MG Cloud EV

            MG Cloud EV

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Hyundai Creta EV

            Hyundai Creta EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Sep, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            BMW M4 Competition

            BMW M4 Competition

            ₹ 1.53 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Isuzu V-Cross

            Isuzu V-Cross

            ₹ 21.20 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Force Motors Gurkha

            Force Motors Gurkha

            ₹ 16.75 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kushaq

            Skoda Kushaq

            ₹ 11.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars