BMW X3 M Sport Black Shadow Edition launched; priced at Rs. 74.90 lakh

BMW India has launched the X3 in the Black Shadow Edition at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a diesel powertrain and gets blacked-out treatment inside out.

As part of the package, the Black Shadow Edition sports an all-black finish for the signature front grille and is fitted with 19-inch alloy wheels. Further, it also gets a rear spoiler and ‘M’ logo in gloss black finish.

Besides this, the cabin of the X3 Black Shadow is draped in Vernasca leather upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, and a welcome light carpet. Other standard features include three-zone climate control, six-colour ambient lights, rear sunblinds, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a heads-up display.

The special edition is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine. It is tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque and is paired with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

