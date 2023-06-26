Maruti Invicto interior leaked ahead of its official launch

A week ahead of its official launch, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been spotted at a dealer stockyard. The manufacturer has already commenced the bookings of the Invicto against a token amount of Rs. 25,000. This time around, the leaked images reveal the interior of the MPV, and here’s what it looks like.

As per the leaked images, the Invicto sports a completely blacked-out interior theme with copper inserts on the dashboard and centre console, as opposed to the dual-tone theme seen on the Innova Hycross. Apart from this, the most evident change is the Maruti Suzuki logo on the steering wheel.

In terms of features, the Invicto will come loaded with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, a digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, and powered Ottoman second-row seats. Additionally, it will also get ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and ambient lighting.

Unlike the Innova Hycross, Maruti Suzuki has decided to launch the Invicto exclusively in a petrol-hybrid motor. Powering the MPV will be a 2.0-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine combined with an electric motor that produces 183bhp and comes mated to an e-CVT unit.

The Maruti Invicto will be launched in India on 5 July, 2023, and is expected to be priced from Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon its launch, the Invicto will lock horns with the Toyota Innova Hycross, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and the Toyota Innova Crysta.

