Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets two new variants

Maruti Suzuki has introduced two new variants in the Fronx lineup. The coupe SUV is now offered in a new Delta + (O) variant which is positioned above the Delta + and costs Rs. 15,500 more.

The newly introduced variant along with dual standard airbags is now equipped with side and curtain airbags. Furthermore, the spare wheel has been swapped for a puncture repair kit.

Maruti continues to offer the Fronx in Sigma, Delta, Delta Plus, Zeta, and Alpha variants. Besides the new features, the new Delta + (O) gets a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, LED headlamps, a roof spoiler, automatic climate control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

The Fronx is powered by 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. Both powertrains are available with manual and automatic gearboxes.

