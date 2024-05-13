    Recently Viewed
            Tata Nexon lineup gets new base variants

            Jay Shah

            Monday 13 May 2024,12:05 PM IST

            Tata Motors has updated the Nexon lineup with new entry-level variants. While the petrol Nexon gets one new variant, the diesel version benefits from two new variants.

            The new Smart (O) petrol variant is priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the new Smart+ and Smart+ S trims in the diesel have an ex-showroom price of Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 10.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Furthermore, the prices of Smart+ and Smart+ S petrol trims have been revised and reduced by Rs. 31,000 and Rs. 41,000, respectively.

            With the addition of new variants, the base variants of the Nexon now benefit from features such as LED headlamps with LED DRLs, drive modes, a two-spoke steering wheel, six airbags, and reverse parking sensors.

            In terms of powertrain, the Nexon continues to be offered with 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

            Tata Nexon lineup gets new base variants

