Hyundai Alcazar facelift fasica leaked for the first time

The Hyundai Alcazar is getting a facelift and for the first time, we can see some of the faces of the vehicle indicating what Hyundai is going to do with the car.

The photos reveal a new headlamp setup, LED DRLs, an updated grille and a new design for the alloy wheels. Also visible is the radar for the ADAS suite. This is expected as both the Tucson and Creta, cars around the Alcazar both have level-2 ADAS.

The cabin of the updated Hyundai Alcazar should pick up most elements from the Creta facelift. This includes two 10.25-inch screens, a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a blind spot monitor and an electric parking brake.

The updated Alcazar will continue with 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines paired with six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, and seven-speed DCT units.

Hyundai | Alcazar facelift | Hyundai Alcazar facelift