Maruti Suzuki Swift clocks 10,000 units booking milestone

The recently launched 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift has logged 10,000 bookings. Launched on 9 May, 2024, the updated hatchback gets fresh exterior styling, a new petrol engine, and more features.

The Swift is powered by a 1.2-litre Z Series petrol engine that has a detuned power output of 82bhp and 112Nm of peak torque. It continues to be offered with a five-speed manual transmission and an AMT unit.

It can be had across five variants – LXi, VXi, VXi (O), ZXi, and ZXi Plus. The new Swift is now equipped with a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a new aircon panel, rear AC vents, and a wireless charging pad.

Maruti Suzuki | Swift | Maruti Suzuki Swift