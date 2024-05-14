New variants for the Mahindra XUV400 on the cards

The Mahindra XUV400 got a major update earlier this year in the form of an upgraded feature list and interiors. Now a second round will take place in the form of new variants for Mahindra’s electric SUV.

The new variants will be EC L, EC L(O), EC LL, EL LL(O), EL LH, EL LH(O), EL PH, and EL PH(O). In addition to the new variants, the 34.3kWh battery pack will now have a mileage of 402km while an all-new 39.4kWh battery pack have a range of 444km. The current 39.4kWh battery pack will remain unchanged, offering 456km. There will be no change in the output from the electric motors.

The feature list is expected to be unchanged with the top-spec models getting dual-digital displays, climate control, leatherette seats, and connected car technology. It is a rival for the Tata Nexon, MG ZS EV and future models from Honda, Maruti and Toyota.

