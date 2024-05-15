    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open for Rs. 21,000

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 15 May 2024,15:19 PM IST

            Mahindra has opened the official bookings for the newly launched XUV 3XO. The updated SUV sports new exterior styling, revamped cabin, and more features.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO Dashboard

            The XUV 3XO boasts new LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRLs, bigger 17-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps. The SUV is available in eight monotone and eight dual-tone colours.

            As for the features, the 3XO is equipped with several features such as a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, Level 2 ADAS, and 65-watt Type-C USB port.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO Right Rear Three Quarter

            The powertrain options on the XUV 3XO include 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. All are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes. The 3XO is a direct rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and the Tata Nexon.

            Mahindra XUV 3XO
            MahindraXUV 3XO ₹ 7.49 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mahindra CarsUpcoming Mahindra Cars
            Mahindra | XUV 3XO | Mahindra XUV 3XO

