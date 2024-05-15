Mahindra XUV 3XO bookings open for Rs. 21,000

Mahindra has opened the official bookings for the newly launched XUV 3XO. The updated SUV sports new exterior styling, revamped cabin, and more features.

The XUV 3XO boasts new LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRLs, bigger 17-inch alloy wheels, and connected LED taillamps. The SUV is available in eight monotone and eight dual-tone colours.

As for the features, the 3XO is equipped with several features such as a panoramic sunroof, electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, Level 2 ADAS, and 65-watt Type-C USB port.

The powertrain options on the XUV 3XO include 1.2-litre petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine. All are offered with manual and automatic gearboxes. The 3XO is a direct rival to the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and the Tata Nexon.

