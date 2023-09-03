Honda Elevate to be launched in India tomorrow

India launch tomorrow

The Honda Elevate will be launched in India tomorrow. This is the Japanese automaker’s first SUV since the CR-V in 2019 and is a big bet for them in terms of marking their presence in the D-segment. The Elevate was unveiled on June 6 and bookings opened on 3 July.

Variants, colour options and feature list

The Honda Elevate will be offered in the SUV, V, VX and ZX variants. There are seven colour options with one interior colour scheme. The feature list on the top-spec models includes a 10.25-inch display for the touchscreen, Level-2 ADAS, climate control with rear vents, an electric sunroof and an LED light package.

Engine and specifications

The Honda Elevate will be offered with the automaker’s 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. There will be an eHEV hybrid version, but Honda has already said that a BEV Elevate will be launched by 2026.

Pricing and rivals

We expect the Honda Elevate to be priced in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. It will rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Honda Elevate ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate