Hyundai Exter gathers over 65,000 bookings so far

Hyundai India launched the Exter SUV in the country in July this year. The bookings of the model began in May 2023, and since then the automaker has received over 65,000 bookings of the Exter. In July, the Korean carmaker sold 7,000 units of the mini-SUV.

Currently, the Exter SUV is available at a starting price of Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Punch rival can be had in seven variants, namely, EX, EX (O), S, S (O), SX, SX (O), and SX (O) Connect. As for its powertrain, the Exter can be had with a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 82bhp and 114Nm of torque. Also on offer is a company-fitted CNG variant that comes mated to a five-speed manual gearbox producing 68bhp and 95Nm of peak torque.

In terms of features, the Exter comes loaded with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, automatic climate control, cruise control, dual dash camera, paddle shifters, six airbags, and more.

