            Honda Elevate SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 11 lakh

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Monday 04 September 2023,11:44 AM IST

            Honda Cars India has finally launched the Elevate SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand Vitara rival can be had in four variants and single powertrain options. Moreover, deliveries of the Elevate are set to begin today across the country.

            The Honda Elevate is available in four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX, with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine borrowed from the City sedan. The petrol motor is capable of producing 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. Meanwhile, the Elevate is rated to return a fuel efficiency of up to 16.92kmpl (ARAI claimed).

            As for its features, the Elevate comes loaded with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, wireless charger, automatic climate control, electric sunroof, and smartphone connectivity. Also on offer are features such as six airbags, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, reverse parking camera with sensors, and an ADAS suite.

            Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Honda Elevate SUV

            VariantsEx-showroom
            SVRs. 11 lakh
            VRs. 12.11 lakh
            V CVTRs. 13.21 lakh
            VXRs. 13.50 lakh
            VX CVTRs. 14.60 lakh
            ZXRs. 14.90 lakh
            ZX CVTRs. 16 lakh
            Honda Elevate
            Honda Elevate ₹ 11.04 Lakh Onwards
            All Honda CarsUpcoming Honda Cars
            Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate

