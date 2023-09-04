Honda Elevate SUV launched in India; prices start at Rs. 11 lakh

Honda Cars India has finally launched the Elevate SUV in India at a starting price of Rs. 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The Grand Vitara rival can be had in four variants and single powertrain options. Moreover, deliveries of the Elevate are set to begin today across the country.

The Honda Elevate is available in four variants – SV, V, VX, and ZX, with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol engine borrowed from the City sedan. The petrol motor is capable of producing 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque while being paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. Meanwhile, the Elevate is rated to return a fuel efficiency of up to 16.92kmpl (ARAI claimed).

As for its features, the Elevate comes loaded with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, wireless charger, automatic climate control, electric sunroof, and smartphone connectivity. Also on offer are features such as six airbags, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, reverse parking camera with sensors, and an ADAS suite.

Listed below are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the all-new Honda Elevate SUV

Variants Ex-showroom SV Rs. 11 lakh V Rs. 12.11 lakh V CVT Rs. 13.21 lakh VX Rs. 13.50 lakh VX CVT Rs. 14.60 lakh ZX Rs. 14.90 lakh ZX CVT Rs. 16 lakh

