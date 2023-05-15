    Recently Viewed
            Honda Elevate SUV to be unveiled on 6 June; gets a sunroof

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 15 May 2023,14:32 PM IST

            Honda Cars India has officially confirmed the world debut of its new mid-size SUV, the Elevate. The Creta and Grand Vitara rival, which was first teased in January this year, will be unveiled on 6 June in New Delhi.

            Honda has bestowed us a first look at the Elevate mid-size SUV revealing that the model will come equipped with a sunroof. A few other notable features include roof rails, chrome door handles, a thick chrome slat for the grille, LED DRLs, a shark-fin antenna, rear wiper and washer, wraparound LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, and what seems to be an LED light bar running the length of the bootlid.

            Previous spottings of the Elevate SUV have revealed key details of the model, including features such as a 360-degree camera, a dual-tone interior theme, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a multi-function steering wheel, L-shaped LED tail lights, a wide grille, a small air dam, front door-mounted ORVMs, fog lights, and black B-pillars.

            Although unconfirmed, the 2023 Honda Elevate is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol mill with a hybrid motor. Upon launch, the model will rival the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

            Honda Elevate ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh Estimated Price
