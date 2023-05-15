MG Comet EV bookings commenced; prices start at Rs. 7.98 lakh

MG India has commenced the bookings of its entry-level electric vehicle, the Comet EV, in India with a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The carmaker announced the prices of the small EV last month with a starting price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the same will begin soon in the country.

The Comet EV is available in three variants, namely, Pace, Play, and Plush. As for the colour options, it is offered with five primary colours, including Candy White, Starry Black, Aurora Silver, Candy White with a Starry Black roof, and Apple Green with a Starry Black roof. Moreover, the customers also get an option of 250+ customisation packs.

Regarding the features, the Comet EV is loaded with tech like a twin-display setup for infotainment and instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a reverse parking camera, and TPMS. It also gets LED headlamps and tail lights, an illuminated MG logo, an LED light bar, and 12-inch steel wheels with styled wheel covers.

The Comet EV is propelled by a single motor which sources its power from a 17.3kWh battery pack. This motor generates a power output of 41bhp and 110Nm of torque. With this setup, the EV gets a claimed range of 230km with a 100 per cent charge. The battery pack can be fully charged by a sole 3.3kW charger in seven hours.

