Jeep India Summer Service Fiesta announced

Jeep India has launched a programme called ‘Summer Service Fiesta’ for its customer. This month-long summer camp will offer a plethora of benefits to existing customers looking out to get their vehicles serviced at discounted rates.

Under this initiative, the American automaker will offer a free-of-cost 40-point vehicle health checkup, up to 50 per cent discount on select accessories and merchandise, and a 10 per cent discount on select parts. Moreover, the customers can also avail of discounts of 30 per cent and 15 per cent on AC disinfection and car care treatments, respectively.

These benefits are accessible at any Jeep-authorised dealership across the country. Interested customers can contact the nearest service centre or showroom to book an appointment for their vehicle.

