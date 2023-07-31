Honda Elevate production begins ahead of September

Start of production

Honda has started the production of its new mid-size SUV, Honda Elevate. The production roll-out of the car at the company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan marked India as the first country to produce this global SUV. Reaffirming Honda’s commitment to making in India, the Elevate has a localisation of more than 90 per cent. The launch of the all-new Honda Elevate is scheduled in September 2023 along with start of deliveries. The company has already commenced the pre-launch bookings of the Elevate.

Official statement

Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, of Honda Cars India Ltd. said “Today is a significant milestone in our SUV endeavor as we commence production of our hugely anticipated Honda Elevate at our Tapukara facility in India. Ever since its global unveiling, the Elevate has received an overwhelming response from customers nationwide. We are extremely proud to be the first country to start the mass production of Elevate and are confident that it will quickly become an important pillar of our business, fostering stronger connections with customers and attracting new members to our Honda family. We are excited about the prospects that lie ahead and the impact this model will have on our brand.”

Honda Elevate specs and features

The Honda Elevate will be launched in India with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. This mill produces 119bhp/145Nm and can be had with either a six-speed manual or a CVT. We expect a price of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 17 lakh. It will take on the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun.

