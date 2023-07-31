Honda Elevate review to go live tomorrow

Honda revealed the Elevate SUV in India on 6 June, 2023. The bookings of this Creta rival were commenced soon after for a refundable token amount of Rs. 25,000. Recently, we got our hands on the waiting period and the fuel efficiency figures of the Honda Elevate. Now, our first drive review of the SUV will go live on our website tomorrow.

The Elevate competes in the same space as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor. In terms of features, the Honda SUV comes loaded with a large touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, cruise control, and a wireless charger. Also on offer are features like an electric sunroof, Honda Sensing ADAS suite, ambient lighting, steering-mounted control, and more.

Mechanically, the Honda Elevate is equipped with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol motor. The gasoline engine is paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The motor is tuned to produce 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. Notably, the SUV returns a mileage of 15.31kmpl and 16.92kmpl in manual and automatic versions, respectively.

The detailed review will cover all aspects such as ride quality, cabin space, practicality, performance and our drive impressions. We have also compared it with its competitors, so stay tuned to our website to read the full review tomorrow.

Honda Elevate ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh Estimated Price

