Citroen C3 Aircross specifications and features confirmed

Citroen India will launch the C3 Aircross in India in the coming months. Ahead of its price announcement, the carmaker has revealed the key specifications and details of the upcoming model.

Citroen will open bookings of the C3 Aircross in September, with deliveries set to take place in October (likely around the festive season). The Creta and Grand Vitara rival will boast of features like a 5+2 seating layout, a seven-inch coloured TFT screen, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto MyCitroen Connect technology, auto start-stop function, ESP, hill-hold function, and TPMS.

Powering the new Citroen C3 Aircross will be a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with an output of 108bhp and 190Nm of torque. This motor will be paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. The model will return a claimed mileage of 18.50kmpl. Further, Citroen will offer four customisation packs including Vibe, Elegance, Travel, and Care.

Citroen C3 Aircross ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 Lakh Estimated Price

