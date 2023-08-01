    Recently Viewed
            Citroen C3 Aircross specifications and features confirmed

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Tuesday 01 August 2023,16:01 PM IST

            Citroen India will launch the C3 Aircross in India in the coming months. Ahead of its price announcement, the carmaker has revealed the key specifications and details of the upcoming model.

            Citroen will open bookings of the C3 Aircross in September, with deliveries set to take place in October (likely around the festive season). The Creta and Grand Vitara rival will boast of features like a 5+2 seating layout, a seven-inch coloured TFT screen, a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto MyCitroen Connect technology, auto start-stop function, ESP, hill-hold function, and TPMS.

            Powering the new Citroen C3 Aircross will be a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with an output of 108bhp and 190Nm of torque. This motor will be paired only with a six-speed manual transmission. The model will return a claimed mileage of 18.50kmpl. Further, Citroen will offer four customisation packs including Vibe, Elegance, Travel, and Care.

            Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | C3 Aircross

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Ahead of its price announcement, Citroen has revealed the key specifications and details of the C3 Aircross.

            Honda Elevate production begins ahead of September

            Honda Elevate production begins ahead of September

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/31/2023 15:57:18

            The car will be launched in September

            Honda Elevate review to go live tomorrow

            Honda Elevate review to go live tomorrow

            By Haji Chakralwale07/31/2023 13:24:12

            Honda revealed the Elevate SUV in India on 6 June, 2023. Now, our first drive review of the SUV will go live on our website tomorrow.

            Kia Seltos facelift ARAI-certified mileage revealed

            Kia Seltos facelift ARAI-certified mileage revealed

            By Haji Chakralwale07/30/2023 12:06:37

            Kia India launched the Seltos facelift in the country on 21 July at a starting price of Rs. 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the carmaker has revealed the ARAI-claimed mileage of all the engine options available in the Seltos facelift.

            Honda Elevate to be launched in India in first week of September

            Honda Elevate to be launched in India in first week of September

            By Desirazu Venkat07/29/2023 16:06:54

            Deliveries will start in the same time period

            Production-ready five-door Thar spied ahead of its global debut

            Production-ready five-door Thar spied ahead of its global debut

            By Haji Chakralwale07/28/2023 19:20:38

            Five-door Mahindra Thar is closer than ever to its official debut in the international market. The test mule of the same has been spotted numerous times doing the rounds across India.

            Renault announces Experience Days

            Renault announces Experience Days

            By CarTrade Editorial Team07/28/2023 19:02:54

            New customer initiatives

