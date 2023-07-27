Honda Elevate commands a waiting period of over 4 months

Honda Elevate made its India debut on 6 June, 2023. The bookings of the SUV were opened soon after with a token of Rs. 25,000. Now, ahead of its price announcement in the first week of September, we have got our hands on the waiting period for the upcoming Elevate SUV.

The Elevate currently attracts a waiting period of 18 weeks or just over four months. Meanwhile, the brand has confirmed that the deliveries of this mid-size SUV will commence in September this year.

Mechanically, the Honda Elevate misses out on the brand’s hybrid tech and is equipped with a sole 1.5-litre NA petrol motor. The gasoline engine is paired with a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. The power output stands at 119bhp and 145Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the official fuel efficiency figures are out and the SUV returns a mileage of 15.31kmpl and 16.92kmpl in manual and automatic guise, respectively.

Upon its launch, the Elevate will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and the upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross in the segment.

Honda Elevate ₹ 10.00 - 17.00 Lakh Estimated Price

Honda | Elevate | Honda Elevate