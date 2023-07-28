Renault announces Experience Days

New initiatives

Renault will introduce two initiatives- Showroom on Wheels and the Workshop on Wheels, as part of this nationwide campaign, spanning 625 locations spread across 26 states and three Union Territories. This historic campaign marks the first-ever introduction of such an activity in the Indian market and signifies the beginning of a remarkable transformation for Renault in the country.

The 'Renault Experience Days' campaign is a testament to Renault's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity. By bringing the showroom experience directly to the customers' doorsteps through the 'Showroom on Wheels' and providing convenient and efficient vehicle servicing with the 'Workshop on Wheels,' Renault aims to create an unparalleled and delightful experience for Indian consumers. Along with these, Renault Experience Days will also provide spot test drives, booking and car finance options in all 625 locations, making a one-stop solution for the customers.

Official statement

Sudhir Malhotra, Vice President of Sales Marketing at Renault India Private Limited (RIPL), shared his excitement about the initiative, stating,, 'We are thrilled to introduce the 'Renault Experience Days' campaign in India, a country that holds immense importance in Renault's strategy. This unique initiative underlines our dedication to crafting customer-centric experiences that exceed expectations. With the 'Showroom on Wheels' and 'Workshop on Wheels' initiatives, we aim to break barriers and reach out to customers in every corner of the nation, strengthening our connection with the people of India.'

