Ford Figo automatic India launch on 22 July

An automatic version of the Ford Figo will be launched in India on 22 July. This new car is expected to make use of Ford’s 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed torque converter and will replace the older 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol and six-speed DCT.

This engine produces 94bhp/119Nm while the six-speed torque converter has been taken from the EcoSport compact SUV. The standard transmission for this engine is a five-speed manual. It is expected to be offered with top-spec as well as the entry-level trim package.

When launched, the Ford Figo petrol AT will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios AMT, Tata Tigor AMT as well as the Renault Triber AMT. We have had a chance to drive car and our official review will be out on 22 July.

Ford Figo ₹ 5.82 Lakh Onwards

Ford | Figo | Ford Figo