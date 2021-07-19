The Ford EcoSport facelift spotted testing in India

The EcoSport is one of the oldest sub-four metre SUVs in its segment that has not received any major update since 2017. However, the car was recently spied testing in India with a camouflaged front-end and darker alloy wheels. The updated EcoSport is expected to arrive in the country later this year.

Ford is not going to overhaul the exterior of the EcoSport because the brand is said to introduce a next-generation model of the SUV by the end of 2023. Meanwhile, this facelift will bring a refreshed front-end to the EcoSport. According to the spy photos, the car will feature a bigger hexagonal-shaped grille, a reworked front bumper and more importantly a new set of L-shaped daytime running lights and turn signals placed lower in the bumper.

In addition to these changes, the pictures also reveal that the SUV will get round-shaped fog lights and redesigned alloy wheels. Moreover, the dual-five spoke alloy wheels are painted darker. Apart from that, other exterior panels and parts of the EcoSport are believed to be the same as the pre-facelift model.

Inside, the EcoSport might be equipped with a mildly updated infotainment system. Additionally, Ford may also offer a new upholstery colour. Other cabin features are highly likely to remain identical.

The present EcoSport model is powered by two engines and Ford is expected to carry them forward in the facelifted version. It will also continue to feature the five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque-convertor automatic. Meanwhile, the EcoSport is available in six variants and seven distinctive exterior paints.

Picture credits - Team-BHP

Ford EcoSport ₹ 8.19 Lakh Onwards

Ford | Ford EcoSport | EcoSport