    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            BYD Seal prices in India start at Rs 41 lakh

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 05 March 2024,13:19 PM IST

            Launched in India

            The BYD Seal sedan has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three-trim levels Dynamic, Premium and Performance with the former two being offered in RWD guise while the Performance model gets AWD. All three trim levels can be had in four colour schemes. The car was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is the third BEV to join the BYD family in India after the E6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV.

            Design and features

            On the outside, the Seal has a four-door fastback design with a rear-sloping roofline, five-spoke star wheels and full LED headlamps and eye-brow DRLs. Inside, the cabin takes much of its elements from the Atto 3 but gets new things like the centre console. Larger touchscreen system, full digital cluster and larger cabin as compared to the Atto 3.

            Where the Seal shines is in its feature list. You get things like dual-zone climate control, dual digital displays with wireless phone mirroring, power seats, power mirrors, power windows, connected car technology, level-2 ADAS, NFC key card and HUD. All three variants get nine airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control and of course level-2 ADAS as standard. BYD has also achieved a five-star GNCAP crash test rating.

            Powertrain

            The entry-level Dynamic model gets a RWD motor that produces 201bhp/310Nm while the mid-spec Premium model’s electric motor produces 308bhp/360Nm. Finally, the AWD version with dual motors produces 308bhp/670Nm. The ranges stand at 510km, 650km and 580km respectively. Finally, the 0-100kmph times stand at 7.5 seconds, 5.9 seconds and 3.8 seconds.

            In terms of charger, you get a 7kW home charger and a 3kW portable charger. The entry-level model can DC fast charge at a maximum rate of 110kW while the Premium and Performance can charge at 150kW. All DC fast charging options will get a full charge within one hour of being plugged in.

            Competition

            At this price bracket, the BYD Seal takes on the likes of entry-level luxury models like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Audi Q3 as well as larger cars like the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Skoda Kodiaq. It’s proper EV rival is the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

            BYD Seal prices (All-India ex-showroom)

            BYD Seal Dynamic- Rs 41 lakh

            BYD Seal Premium- Rs 45.55 lakh

            BYD Seal Performance- Rs 53 lakh

            BYD Seal
            BYDSeal ₹ 41.00 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All BYD CarsUpcoming BYD Cars
            BYD | BYD Seal | Seal

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            MG ZS EV and Comet EV get new variants

            MG ZS EV and Comet EV get new variants

            By Jay Shah03/06/2024 13:04:03

            The MG ZS EV gets 2 new variants whereas the Comet EV range have been revised with new names and fast charging options.

            Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo MT trim launched in India

            Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo MT trim launched in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/06/2024 12:59:31

            Becomes the most affordable turbo-spec Venue and sits below the next-in-line Turbo MT S(O) variant

            BYD Seal prices in India start at Rs 41 lakh

            BYD Seal prices in India start at Rs 41 lakh

            By Desirazu Venkat03/05/2024 13:19:53

            The Seal is being offered in three trim levels with RWD and AWD

            MG Hector gets two new entry-level trims

            MG Hector gets two new entry-level trims

            By CarTrade Editorial Team03/04/2024 17:28:00

            The two variants have been launched at the entry level of the MG Hector hierarchy

            Tata Nexon ICE and EV Dark Editions launched in India

            Tata Nexon ICE and EV Dark Editions launched in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar03/04/2024 17:21:01

            These special editions are exclusively offered in Oberon Black exterior hue

            Hyundai Creta N Line variants, waiting period, and colour options revealed

            Hyundai Creta N Line variants, waiting period, and colour options revealed

            By Jay Shah03/03/2024 14:00:46

            Planning to buy the Creta N Line? Here are the colour options, details of all variants, and the delivery timeline of the SUV.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted testing in India

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted testing in India

            By Jay Shah03/02/2024 12:12:43

            Ahead of the official launch in mid-2024, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift has been spied testing on public roads.

            Featured Cars

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio N

            Mahindra Scorpio N

            ₹ 13.60 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.15 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio

            Mahindra Scorpio

            ₹ 13.59 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta N Line

            Hyundai Creta N Line

            ₹ 21.00 - 23.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            Mahindra XUV300 facelift

            ₹ 9.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            Maruti Suzuki New-gen Swift

            ₹ 6.50 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            MG Gloster facelift

            MG Gloster facelift

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2024
            Nissan Qashqai

            Nissan Qashqai

            ₹ 25.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            Skoda Superb

            Skoda Superb

            ₹ 28.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2024
            BYD Seal

            BYD Seal

            ₹ 41.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

            ₹ 1.85 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            Mercedes-Benz GLA

            ₹ 50.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            Porsche Macan Turbo EV

            ₹ 1.65 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            Rolls-Royce Spectre

            ₹ 7.50 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars