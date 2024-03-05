BYD Seal prices in India start at Rs 41 lakh

Launched in India

The BYD Seal sedan has been launched in India with a starting price of Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in three-trim levels Dynamic, Premium and Performance with the former two being offered in RWD guise while the Performance model gets AWD. All three trim levels can be had in four colour schemes. The car was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo and is the third BEV to join the BYD family in India after the E6 MPV and Atto 3 SUV.

Design and features

On the outside, the Seal has a four-door fastback design with a rear-sloping roofline, five-spoke star wheels and full LED headlamps and eye-brow DRLs. Inside, the cabin takes much of its elements from the Atto 3 but gets new things like the centre console. Larger touchscreen system, full digital cluster and larger cabin as compared to the Atto 3.

Where the Seal shines is in its feature list. You get things like dual-zone climate control, dual digital displays with wireless phone mirroring, power seats, power mirrors, power windows, connected car technology, level-2 ADAS, NFC key card and HUD. All three variants get nine airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control and of course level-2 ADAS as standard. BYD has also achieved a five-star GNCAP crash test rating.

Powertrain

The entry-level Dynamic model gets a RWD motor that produces 201bhp/310Nm while the mid-spec Premium model’s electric motor produces 308bhp/360Nm. Finally, the AWD version with dual motors produces 308bhp/670Nm. The ranges stand at 510km, 650km and 580km respectively. Finally, the 0-100kmph times stand at 7.5 seconds, 5.9 seconds and 3.8 seconds.

In terms of charger, you get a 7kW home charger and a 3kW portable charger. The entry-level model can DC fast charge at a maximum rate of 110kW while the Premium and Performance can charge at 150kW. All DC fast charging options will get a full charge within one hour of being plugged in.

Competition

At this price bracket, the BYD Seal takes on the likes of entry-level luxury models like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan, Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1, Audi Q3 as well as larger cars like the Volkswagen Tiguan and the Skoda Kodiaq. It’s proper EV rival is the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

BYD Seal prices (All-India ex-showroom)

BYD Seal Dynamic- Rs 41 lakh

BYD Seal Premium- Rs 45.55 lakh

BYD Seal Performance- Rs 53 lakh

